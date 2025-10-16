When checking out on DoorDash, customers who opt for autonomous vehicle delivery may be matched with Waymo to deliver their order.

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo announced on Thursday that it is partnering with DoorDash (DASH) in Phoenix, expanding into the grocery delivery segment alongside its autonomous ride-hailing services.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that DoorDash customers may be matched with a fully autonomous Waymo vehicle for their next delivery from a participating merchant in the coming months.

If customers opt for autonomous vehicle delivery when checking out on DoorDash, they may be matched with Waymo to deliver their order. Once the order arrives, the customer can open the trunk with the DoorDash app and grab their items.

The robotaxi company said that it will begin by delivering from DashMart, DoorDash-owned and operated convenience, grocery, and retail stores. However, it added that it intends to include more local Phoenix merchants and a wider variety of offerings over time.

Waymo already offers autonomous rides in Phoenix. DASH stock rallied 5% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<