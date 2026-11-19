Amodei said Anthropic’s $900 billion in commitments are spread over several years and “don’t seem so large” given its cash and revenue.

Anthropic tries to “err on the low side and buy more on the spot market” when it needs extra compute, Amodei said.

The Claude maker raised over $81 billion in a record IPO, surpassing SpaceX’s offering in June.

Needham initiated coverage of ANT with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $150 price target.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said Thursday that the company hopes to achieve an investment-grade credit rating and use debt financing in the future, as the artificial intelligence (AI) company makes its Nasdaq debut.

"At some point in the future, we're hoping to be investment-grade," Amodei said in an interview with CNBC, adding, “debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future.”



The Claude maker raised over $81 billion in a record IPO, surpassing SpaceX’s offering in June. CNBC reported that ANT stock is indicated to open at $105 a share, a nearly 27% jump from its $83 IPO price.

Amodei On $900B In Commitments

Asked about Anthropic's path to profitability and $900.9 billion in commitments, Amodei told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that the spending is spread over several years.

"If you look at the amount of cash we have on the balance sheet and the amount of revenue that we're already making per year, suddenly those commitments don't seem so large," he said.

Amodei said Anthropic has several ways to manage its compute commitments, although forecasting future demand remains difficult. He said the company typically tries to “err on the low side and buy more on the spot market” when additional capacity is needed.

The AI company is willing to make substantial investments in compute because of the potential returns from research and development and training more capable AI models, he said. “Historically we've seen over and over again that it pays off.”

He did not provide a timeline for profitability or for achieving an investment-grade rating.

Amodei on Nvidia And SpaceX Partnerships

Asked about Anthropic's relationship with Nvidia, which is an investor in the company, Amodei said the two companies have maintained a long-standing partnership.

“We've had a long and productive partnership with them,” Amodei said, adding that Anthropic works with Nvidia on data centers. He acknowledged that the companies do not always agree on policy issues.

Addressing the speculation that Anthropic could reduce its use of SpaceX's compute infrastructure when existing contracts come up for renewal and shift to other providers, Dario Amodei said it was difficult to predict future decisions. “We're finding that compute to be high quality,” he said, adding, “We're enjoying working with SpaceX.”

Needham Initiates Coverage With ‘Buy’ Rating

Ahead of the listing, Needham initiated coverage of ANT with a ‘Buy’ rating and $150 price target. According to the note cited by TheFly, growth opportunities like Anthropic "rarely come along," said the analyst, who thinks history puts the company in "the same dominant bucket" as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Anthropic is the leading vendor in a rapidly growing AI market, the analyst noted, adding that the company's significant economies of scale and strong premium branding "create an edge in the highly competitive space" and support a "rich valuation."

See Also: IMF’s Georgieva Sees Little More AI Market Correction Ahead – Here’s Her Take On What Could Lead To Potential Financial Stability Risks

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