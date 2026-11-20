Barclays cited weak earnings and a surprise guidance cut in reinstating coverage of Corteva with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, while Construction Partners reported a decline in annual profit margins.

Barclays restarted coverage of Corteva with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating and an $11 price target, according to TheFly.

The firm expects Corteva’s revenue to grow about 2% annually after 2026, with full-year 2029 sales roughly 6.5% below the company’s long-term forecast.

In its fourth-quarter results, Construction Partners reported a 57% slump in earnings per share.

Corteva (CTVA) and Construction Partners (ROAD) were in the spotlight on Thursday after Barclays raised concerns about Corteva’s growth prospects following disappointing quarterly results last week, while Construction Partners’ fourth quarter earnings, which rolled out pre-market, missed Street estimates.

At the time of writing, CTVA shares were down 3.3%, on track for a four-day slide to their lowest levels since April 2025. Meanwhile, ROAD stock slumped 8.5%, marking a fifth day of losses and hitting levels last seen over 19 months ago.

Barclays Cites Weak Q3, ‘Surprise’ Guidance Cut For Equal Weight Rating

On Thursday, Barclays restarted its coverage of Corteva with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating and an $11 price target, according to TheFly. The target represents a 35% upside from current levels. The firm cited Corteva’s weaker-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results and a ‘surprise’ guidance cut for the rating.

Barclays expects revenue to grow about 2% annually after 2026, with full-year 2029 sales roughly 6.5% below the company’s long-term forecast.

Last week, JPMorgan lowered its price target to $16 from $19, citing reduced earnings estimates and expectations of weaker sales volumes and pricing in Brazil.

The price target cuts come after Corteva reported a 9% decline in Q3 net sales to $1.59 billion last week, well below Wall Street’s expectations of $1.77 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) fell 57% to $0.06, missing consensus estimates of $0.1.

Corteva said weak demand in Brazil, excess distributor inventories and pricing pressure weighed on its Latin American business, with organic sales falling 31%. The company also cut its FY2026 adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to $1.1 billion to $1.125 billion from $1.3 billion.

Retail sentiment surrounding CTVA on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

Construction Partners Q4 EPS Misses Estimates

Construction Partners reported a 22% rise in Q4 revenue to $1.10 billion on Thursday, beating estimates of $1.09 billion. However, EPS slipped to $1.00 from $1.02 a year earlier and was also below expectations of $1.03.

For fiscal 2026, while revenue and EPS came above street estimates, EBITDA margin narrowed to 14.2% from 15.1%.

Construction Partners reiterated its fiscal 2027 outlook, forecasting revenue of $4.18 billion to $4.28 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $585 million to $620 million, with margins between 14% and 14.5%.

“Looking beyond the first half of fiscal 2027, we see two primary catalysts for meaningful margin improvement: the continued integration of our fiscal 2026 acquisitions and improved recovery of elevated diesel fuel costs through project pricing,” CEO Jule Smith said.

Retail sentiment surrounding ROAD on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

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