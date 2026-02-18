Ives called Palo Alto Networks’ quarter a win, citing improving growth metrics.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is drawing fresh attention from Wall Street. Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, highlighted the company's solid quarterly results and encouraging initial guidance tied to its CyberArk integration.

In a post on X platform, Ives said the cybersecurity firm delivered strong growth and outlined a favorable outlook after the CyberArk acquisition, explaining that enterprises are increasingly gravitating toward unified, AI-driven security ecosystems rather than piecemeal tools.

Palo Alto stock traded over 6%lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

