Ives believes Nvidia's technology lead and strong AI demand can withstand Jensen Huang’s exit.

Dan Ives called Jensen Huang one of the U.S.’ most important technology leaders.

According to Ives, Huang's exit and ongoing investigations have left investors uncertain.

Ives remains bullish on Nvidia, saying its chip technology is two to three years ahead of rivals and China.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) could remain an artificial intelligence powerhouse even without Jensen Huang, according to tech analyst Dan Ives, who sees the chipmaker as critical to U.S. economic future. He added that Nvidia’s AI dominance was bigger than one executive and its chip technology was two to three years ahead of its competitors.

Calling Nvidia the “central nervous system” of the U.S. economy, Ives highlighted its central role in AI and capital spending.

Nvidia stock edged 0.3% higher overnight Wednesday. The stock is down 7.3% so far this week and is on track for a seventh straight week in the red.

Why Huang's Leadership Matters For Nvidia

Speaking with Phil Rosen on the Full Signal podcast, Ives, a partner at Yorkville, described Huang as one of U.S.’ most strategically important technology figures, pointing to Nvidia’s central role in the global semiconductor industry and the competition between Washington and Beijing.

“Jensen’s the most important technology asset in the United States. Now you could hate him, love him, that’s just factual, that’s the reality. Then it’s like the biggest gating factor between China and the U.S. is Nvidia and Jensen.”

He added that Huang's exit creates a difficult situation for investors. The board must decide whether he can remain CEO as investigations and China-related allegations continue. Ives said the probes could last several months, keeping questions about the company's leadership unresolved.

“No doubt, Nvidia is different without Jensen. There’s no way to sugarcoat that.”

Nvidia’s AI Chip Dominance Could Outlast Jensen Huang

Despite the leadership questions, Ives remains optimistic about Nvidia’s competitive position. He argued that the company has a technological advantage of roughly two to three years over rival chipmakers.

“Without Jensen, let’s just say Jensen sails into the sunset and has his own chip company, goes with Musk to SpaceX, wherever it may be. We’re still bullish on Nvidia because the reality is they’re two, three years ahead of any competitor, chip-wise. They’re two, three years ahead of China and they’re the one chip in the world fueling the AI revolution.”

Ives said the Nvidia leadership turmoil has made this one of the most unusual weeks of his 27-year career and added that the company’s importance to AI and U.S. business investment makes the situation even more significant.

“Nvidia’s the central nervous system, not just of AI, but, I would say of the U.S. economy relative to CapEx.”

In its first earnings report since parting ways with Jensen Huang last week, the chip giant posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% year-on-year and above analysts' estimate of $109.3 billion, as per Fiscal.ai.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

A user said, “$NVDA cheaper shares than $AMD just saying.”

Another user said, “Open question for Nvidia’s board: If Nvidia's financial performance is so extraordinary, and the person principally responsible for building that business has publicly expressed willingness to return, what precisely is the board's rationale for categorically excluding him?”

NVDA stock has declined 19% year-to-date.

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