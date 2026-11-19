The Nasdaq-100 fell 4.4% in the week through Wednesday, while Nvidia extended its losing streak to five sessions despite beating earnings expectations.

According to Ives, the offering is a “key” moment for AI and markets.

Anthropic is scheduled to begin trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83, above the $70 to $78 range, raising $81.3 billion in the largest IPO on record.

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives and Co., said on Thursday that strong demand for Anthropic’s (ANT) IPO is a win for the tech sector, which has had a volatile stretch with Nvidia (NVDA).

“This is very strong appetite for this major AI IPO in Anthropic and it’s a big win for the tech sector after a white knuckle time with Nvidia and the backdrop,” Ives said in a post on X. He called the offering a “key” moment for AI and for markets.

Source: @DivesTech/X

Anthropic is scheduled to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Anthropic IPO Offers A Lift After Volatile Stretch For Tech

The Nasdaq-100 fell 4.4% in the week through Wednesday’s close. Nvidia extended its losing streak to five sessions, dropping 2.9% despite reporting earnings above expectations.

NVDA stock was up 1.7% in pre-market trade, putting the chipmaker on track to snap its five-session slide. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) rose around 2% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Sentiment around the ETF trended in the ‘bullish’ zone with chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

Anthropic Raises $81.3B In Record IPO

Anthropic sold 956.4 million shares, while its co-founders sold another 23.6 million shares, at $83 apiece. The IPO raised $81.3 billion, surpassing the $75 billion raised in SpaceX’s (SPCX) offering. A separate $26 billion private placement brings the total fundraising to $107.3 billion.

The offering was expanded from the 825 million shares initially marketed, reflecting strong demand from investors. At $83 per share, Anthropic has a fully diluted valuation of about $1.5 trillion.

Amazon, Google To Own 28.4% Of Anthropic After IPO

Anthropic’s founders will retain 50.1% of the company’s voting power through a separate share class. A trust will also elect a majority of the board of directors, giving the founders and the trust significant control over the company’s governance.

Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google hold non-voting shares in Anthropic. The company had planned to reserve 15% to 20% of its IPO shares for retail investors, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon will hold 14.7% of Anthropic’s total capital stock following the IPO and a concurrent private placement. Google will own another 13.7%, giving the two companies a combined stake of 28.4%.

AMZN stock was up as much as 2.5% in pre-market trade, while GOOGL stock rose nearly 5%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around both tech giants trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

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