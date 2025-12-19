In a post on X, Ives framed AI not as a single trend, but as a multi-layered transformation in software, chips, and digital infrastructure.

Ives anticipates a potential artificial intelligence alliance between Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL, GOOG), centered on the Gemini platform.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is forecast to outperform peers as enterprises accelerate AI adoption through Azure.

Ives expects Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to roll out its long-awaited Robotaxi service in over 30 cities next year.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, outlined a sweeping set of technology forecasts on Friday that place artificial intelligence at the center of market leadership over the next year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ives framed AI not as a single trend, but as a multi-layered transformation in software, chips, and digital infrastructure.

Big Tech And AI Partnerships

Ives projects technology equities could climb more than 20% in 2026 as second- and third-order effects of artificial intelligence adoption accelerate across industries.

He anticipates a potential artificial intelligence alliance between Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL, GOOG), centered on the Gemini platform. Ives suggested such a partnership could anchor Apple’s long-term AI strategy and eventually support a subscription-driven model capable of pushing the company’s valuation toward $5 trillion.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is forecast to outperform peers as enterprises accelerate AI adoption through Azure. Separately, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is projected to expand its commercial AI footprint, potentially positioning the company for a trillion-dollar valuation within several years.

Autonomy And Electric Vehicles

Ives expects Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to roll out its long-awaited Robotaxi service in over 30 cities next year while beginning scaled production of its Cybercab fleet. Ives believes these developments could mark a turning point for autonomous transportation, assigning Tesla a base-case valuation of $600 per share with an upside scenario reaching $800.

On the mergers front, cloud infrastructure firm Nebius (NBIS), which focuses on AI data centre capacity, is identified as a prime acquisition target for hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alphabet, or Amazon. Meanwhile, Oracle is expected to convert its expanding AI backlog into revenue as it scales data center capacity, a shift that could lift its shares despite current investor skepticism.

Ives highlighted cybersecurity as a standout technology subsector, pointing to CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as preferred names.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<