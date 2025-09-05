The deal ties Musk’s compensation to 12 performance milestones that could raise his stake in Tesla to as much as 29% if fully achieved.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said on Friday that Tesla’s (TSLA) board “made the right decision” in approving a record $1 trillion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk.

The deal ties Musk’s compensation to 12 performance milestones that could give Musk more than 423 million additional shares. He currently holds around a 13% stake in the company. “Big goals for Musk and Tesla in this comp package as the AI Revolution takes hold and Tesla heads down the autonomous and robotics path,” he wrote in a post on X.

