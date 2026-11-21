During an interview with CNBC on Friday, Ives said the market is increasingly pricing in a scenario in which the AI revolution simply doesn't happen.

Ives said the recent downturn has been among the most disconnected technology sell-offs he's witnessed, arguing that investor expectations have swung sharply against the AI industry.

The tech bull believes the AI investment cycle remains in its early stages, with the market overlooking the long-term potential of companies positioned to benefit from the technology.

Ives acknowledged that the market is grappling with a combination of political uncertainty, China-related concerns and the potential impact of restrictions on AI chip exports.

Wall Street's AI trade is facing another bout of turbulence, but Yorkville Ives partner Dan Ives isn't backing away from his bullish thesis. The tech bull sees the latest sell-off as an overreaction to uncertainty surrounding AI spending, chip demand and the political backlash against data center expansion.

During an interview with CNBC on Friday, Ives said the market is increasingly pricing in a scenario in which the AI revolution simply doesn't happen.

Ives Calls AI Sell-Off One Of The Most 'Disconnected' He's Seen

Ives said the recent downturn has been among the most disconnected technology sell-offs he's witnessed throughout his career, arguing that investor expectations have swung sharply against the AI industry.

"These stocks are almost pricing in that the AI revolution doesn't happen, that it basically goes away," he said.

Ives said he believes the AI investment cycle remains in its early stages, with the market overlooking the long-term potential of companies positioned to benefit from the technology.

"And if you believe… and I believe we are less than 15% through… this is going to be a generational opportunity to buy the winners here," he said.

He added that he has been guiding investors through the volatility, describing the current sell-off as one of the most unusual disconnects between market sentiment and the underlying technology opportunity he has seen since beginning his career in the late 1990s.

"This is not the end. This is just a turbulent, scary time for investors where it's all kind of come to a head here," Ives said.

Nvidia, AI Chips And Data Center Demand Still Have Ives Convinced

Ives acknowledged that the market is grappling with a combination of political uncertainty, China-related concerns and the potential impact of restrictions on AI chip exports.

But he argued that chip demand remains considerably stronger than investors may appreciate, suggesting Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) could be facing underestimated demand.

"If you want to order a chip today, you're probably not getting it until the end of 2028," Ives said.

He also pushed back against concerns that opposition to data center construction could derail the AI build-out, saying roughly 75% of projects are already permitted.

"I just think we are going through so much uncertainty and I get it. But when the reality… when we look past… I think a year and a half from now, we're going to look at this and the market got this way wrong relative to what's priced in here,” he said.

Ives reiterated that he believes the AI revolution is far from over. "And I don't believe it's done, it's just getting started," he said.

Ives Sees A Multiyear Tech Bull Market Despite AI Stock Rout

Ives' latest remarks echo his broader bullish outlook, when he argued earlier this month that the technology bull market remains intact despite market turbulence following the U.S. midterm elections.

Ives described the political backlash against data center development as a major shock to technology investors.

"I think it's the blue tidal wave that was really the gut punch to tech investors because of the anti-AI data center push," he said.

Ives also argued that the market had gone too far in treating shifts in capital spending and political opposition as signs that AI was nearing its end.

"The stocks reflect some of that, but I think where this got over its skis is that this sell-off is almost treating AI like it's done. Like, it's not gonna happen," he said.

Ives believes the AI infrastructure boom could benefit companies well beyond semiconductor makers, including energy, industrials and financial services.

Ultimately, Ives said he remains convinced that the broader technology bull market is intact, describing the recent turbulence as "just a white-knuckle roller-coaster scary moment."

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) declined over 6% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) fell nearly 7%.

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