Dot Ai stated that proposed transactions are the result of the company's previously announced strategic alternatives process.

The firm entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with an investor for an investment of up to $5 million in convertible preferred stock.

It entered into another LOI to sell part of its operating business for about $6 million in cash, with the assumption of up to $3 million in existing liabilities.

The proceeds are expected to be used for general working capital during the strategic transition, satisfaction or discharge of existing liabilities, and transaction expenses.

Dot Ai, Inc. (DAIC) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into two non-binding letters of intent as part of its strategic alternatives review for proposed deals that, if consummated, would bolster its balance sheet and comply with Nasdaq listing requirements.

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At the time of writing, DAIC stock was down over 14% and hit record lows.

Dot Ai stated that proposed transactions are the result of the company's previously announced strategic alternatives process.

The firm entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with an investor for an investment of up to $5 million in convertible preferred stock. It entered into another LOI to sell part of its operating business for about $6 million in cash, with the assumption of up to $3 million in existing liabilities.

DAIC’s Agreements

As per one of the LOIs, the investor would commit $5.0 million in convertible preferred stock, funded in three tranches. The proceeds are expected to be used for general working capital during the strategic transition, satisfaction or discharge of existing liabilities, and transaction expenses.

The investor may also provide additional funding to support potential value-creating strategic initiatives, and the existing management team is expected to remain involved, Dot Ai added.

In the second LOI, Dot Ai said it would sell a portion of its operating business, comprising designated assets used in the Dot Ai platform, to a strategic buyer for $6 million in cash, with the buyer also assuming roughly $3 million in related liabilities.

The company further added that the buyer would fund a $500,000 secured convertible note as a down payment in exchange for exclusivity throughout the term of the deal, and that it intends to retain and support the existing management team to accelerate commercialization. Importantly, Dot Ai would retain certain operating units within the listed entity.

What Retail Thinks Of DAIC

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ’extremely bullish,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

DAIC stock has declined by more than 85% so far this year.

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