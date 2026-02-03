Cyngn teams up with Nvidia to develop a simulation environment of a high-fidelity digital warehouse for testing and refining its automation software.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) stock surged on Tuesday after the company said it is advancing its autonomous vehicle technology through a new partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), using the latter’s Isaac Sim platform to create a high-fidelity digital warehouse for testing and refining its automation software.

This virtual setup allows Cyngn to simulate real-world warehouse operations at scale, a task that would be difficult to replicate physically.

What Is The Isaac Sim Environment?

The simulation environment runs Cyngn’s autonomy stack, mission planning tools, and telematics as if the vehicles were operating in a live facility, enabling evaluation of larger fleets and more intricate operational scenarios.

Cyngn stock traded over 28% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

