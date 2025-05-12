The analyst said his checks revealed increased momentum for the company’s cyber platform approach into the next year.

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) received a sizable price target boost on Sunday following Wedbush’s channel checks.

Analyst Daniel Ives upped the price target for Crowdstrike stock to $475 from $395 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating. He believes the stock can hit $550 over the next year in a bull-case scenario, as the company executes its core growth strategy.

The analyst said his checks revealed increased momentum for the company’s cyber platform approach into the following year. He added that Cloud, Identity, Logscale, and better-than-expected trends in Data Protection and Charlotte artificial intelligence drive the strength.

Ives said Charlotte AI saw more than 100 deals in the recent quarter, and momentum accelerated further in the next quarter.

“While AI continues to be top of mind for enterprises heading into an important year for AI monetization, we are seeing more module add-ons within CRWD’s core verticals,” he added.

Ives lauded the company for integrating AI across its portfolio to capitalize on elevated demand for advanced cyber solutions to protect IT and AI infrastructure across the tech stack.

The analyst said, “CRWD remains the gold standard for cybersecurity with the company in the early innings of its multi-year growth story, with NNARR [net new annual recurring revenue] growth expected to reaccelerate in the 2H26.”

“We also continue to believe the cybersecurity subsector could be an outperformer within the broader tech space as these resilient spending trends play out, led by the F1 cyber racing car trailblazer CrowdStrike.”

Last week, CrowdStrike said it expects its fiscal year 2026 first-quarter results to align with or exceed its guidance. It also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 guidance and announced plans to trim 5% of jobs, translating to 500 positions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CrowdStrike stock stayed ‘neutral’ (42/100) by late Sunday, while the message volume was ‘high.’

A bearish watcher said the stock price failed to make higher highs and is poised to test the $400 level once it closes below the $406.68 level.

But another user expressed confidence in the stock rebounding to $440 in the near term.

CrowdStrike stock settled Friday’s session down 4.215% at $410.57 but is up about 20% year-to-date.

