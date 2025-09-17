The company finalized a $15.9 million securities deal with an institutional investor and also announced the launch of a new at-the-market equity program.

The company disclosed that it issued 15,868 shares of Series B preferred stock at $1,000 per share, securing gross proceeds of nearly $15.9 million. Separately, Caliber announced the launch of a new at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

