CVR Energy Stock Rises After Smaller-Than-Expected Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Brightens

According to Koyfin data, the company's adjusted loss was $0.13 per share during the reported quarter, while analysts, on average, expected it to post a loss of $0.62 per share.

Published: Feb 19, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

CVR Energy (CVI) stock gained 3% in aftermarket trading on Tuesday after the company reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

The refiner posted a net income of $28 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $91 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company’s refining margin for the fourth quarter fell to $165 million, or $8.37 per total throughput barrel, from $307 million, or $15.01 per total throughput barrel, in the year-ago quarter.

Global refining margins declined in the fourth quarter amid tepid fuel demand in countries such as China and the start-up of new refineries in Europe and Asia.

The company’s renewable segment net loss narrowed to $3 million from $30 million in the year-ago quarter.

“We commenced our planned Coffeyville turnaround early, which should position us well for the improvement in cracks we expect as summer driving season begins and capacity rationalization occurs,” CEO Dave Lamp said.

In December, CVR projected total capital spending in 2025 between $165 million and $205 million.

Icahn Enterprises is the majority shareholder of the refiner, which operates the Coffeyville refinery in Kansas and the Wynnewood facility in Oklahoma.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits rose higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) territory, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

CVI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 3:32 p.m. ET on Feb. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CVI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 3:32 p.m. ET on Feb. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, CVR stock has gained 49.2%.

