Piper Sandler said its bullish thesis on the company has not played out as expected after Commvault posted first-quarter results.

According to The Fly, Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ and set a $133 price target.

For the full year, the company expects subscription revenue to be between $1.12 billion and $1.13 billion, in line with the prior guidance.

Commvault posted an 11% increase in Q1 sales at $314.1 million, beating Street estimates of $310.4 million, according to Fiscal.ai

Commvault (CVLT) was in the spotlight on Tuesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock following the cybersecurity firm’s first-quarter results, citing expectations for more upside that failed to materialize.

At the time of writing, CVLT stock was down 16%, its biggest single-day loss since Jan. 27, 2026. It also fell below the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) for the first time since April 10.

Piper Sandler Says CVLT Failed To Deliver On Guidance

According to The Fly, Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ and set a $133 price target, citing limited near-term upside. This represents a 5.7% upside potential from current levels.

The brokerage said investors had expected stronger guidance after expectations were reset last quarter, but Commvault’s decision to not raise its outlook made its current forecasts appear conservative. Piper added that its bullish thesis on the company has not played out as expected and that it sees limited catalysts ahead for the stock.

CVLT’s Q1 Report

Commvault posted an 11% increase in Q1 sales at $314.1 million, beating Street estimates of $310.4 million, according to Fiscal.ai. This was driven by a 16% growth in subscription revenues. Earnings came in at $1.42 per share, compared to the $1.16 per share estimate.

Commvault said subscription revenue for the second quarter is expected to be between $264 million and $268 million, compared to earlier guidance between $263 million and $265 million. For the full year, the company expects subscription revenue to be between $1.12 billion and $1.13 billion, in line with the prior guidance.

Hardware Challenges Offset By SaaS Growth

The company said ongoing hardware shortages affected some deals, especially in its on-premise business. However, it said these challenges are mainly timing-related and are being managed through its broader sales pipeline.

The company added that strong growth in its SaaS business provides flexibility and helps offset hardware-related delays.

“It’s a timing issue, and that’s why the platform approach that we have- and you can see the strength in our SaaS business- we have that flexibility, and we continue to see that acceleration on the SaaS side of the business,” said CFO Gary Merrill in a call with analysts.

Despite the slump, retail sentiment for CVLT on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

The stock is up just over 1% so far this year.

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