Curve crushed July with crosschain adoption, Telegram integration, stablecoin yield spikes, and resilient liquidity.

Curve (CRV) had a busy July, stacking wins left and right (though honestly, that's just business as usual at this point).

First off, Crosschain Boosts, something that's been around but never really took off, suddenly found traction with heavy hitters like StakeDAO and Convex (CVX) finally hopping on board. StakeDAO even rolled out their "OnlyBoost" optimizer, letting LP positions float effortlessly between StakeDAO, Yearn, and Convex to snag the highest yields possible.

Because, let's be real, who has time to manually chase yield farms (if you're like me, and tried, you know the pain)?

Curve also dove into Telegram (TON) (of all places) via TAC, TON's EVM-compatible layer. Users can now casually swap and provide liquidity directly within Telegram; no extensions, no bridging nightmares, just pure mobile DeFi convenience.

This might actually be the smoothest Curve integration yet, opening doors to Telegram's massive user base who probably never even thought about crypto beyond sketchy pump-and-dump groups.

Also, scrvUSD yields went from respectable to outright juicy, spiking above 9% mid-month before stabilizing around 7%. Passive stablecoin returns that beat out most DeFi opportunities are nothing to sneeze at. As scrvUSD's supply grew from roughly $45M to $50M, Curve's savings pool became the lazy person's path to yield farming glory.

Curve’s liquidation mechanism (powered by Llamalend and LLAMMA) also showed real-world resilience. One trader with a 5x leveraged ETH position saw prices plummet from $3,000 to $1,500 but dodged liquidation entirely thanks to LLAMMA's gradual rebalancing approach.

While traders on other protocols panicked, Curve calmly kept positions alive. Not a single forced liquidation. Crisis? What crisis?

Speaking of crises dodged, Curve quietly prevented a wstETH liquidity disaster. When whales withdrew ETH from Aave, forcing leveraged farmers to unwind wstETH positions, Curve’s stable liquidity absorbed the chaos effortlessly. Unlike tighter-range AMMs that dried up instantly, Curve’s always-in-range pools stayed calm, keeping everything orderly.

To cap it off, Curve handled a casual $30M-ish stablecoin swap, underscoring again that 3pool remains Ethereum’s liquidity heavyweight champ. When big money moves, Curve is the steady hand in DeFi. July’s recap? Curve being Curve: reliable, innovative, and totally unbothered.

