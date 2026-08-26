The latest data from Koyfin shows a short interest of 23% on Canadian Solar’s shares.

Short interest is down from 24.2% last week, though it remains near all-time highs in recent months.

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, down 32.5% from the $1.69 billion posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Investors will be watching whether the company can deliver on its U.S. manufacturing ramp-up while navigating policy and margin pressures.

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) rose 1.37% in the premarket session on Wednesday ahead of its second-quarter (Q2) results.

The company is expected to report its earnings before the bell on Thursday. Meanwhile, short interest in the company’s shares has surged. The latest data from Koyfin shows a short interest of 23%. It is down from 24.2% last week, although still near all-time highs in recent months.

What’s Wall Street Expecting From CSIQ Q2 Earnings?

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, down 32.5% from the $1.69 billion posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Wall Street analysts forecast earnings per share of $1.65, compared to $0.02 reported in Q2 2025.

Investors will be watching whether the company can deliver on its U.S. manufacturing ramp-up while navigating policy and margin pressures. Apart from revenue and EPS, investors will be watching for commentary on its prohibited foreign entity (PFE) status, which could affect access to U.S. clean-energy tax credits.

Markets will also be looking for updates on its progress at its Indiana HJT solar-cell facility, which began trial production in April, and the expansion of its Texas module plant.

Recent Leadership Transition

During the previous earnings report, Qu transitioned from his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to the roles of Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer effective May 14. The company did not provide a reason for the shift.

Colin Parkin, who previously served as President of Canadian Solar took over as CEO.

"Canadian Solar's journey from its founding in Ontario to its current position as a global leader in integrated clean energy is a testament to our enduring resilience. We have consistently evolved, and today we are navigating a pivotal shift from volume-driven expansion to value-driven leadership. This evolution calls for thoughtful leadership succession, and I am incredibly proud to transition the Chief Executive role to Colin Parkin, whose execution and operational leadership have already established our first-mover advantage in the energy storage sector. As I dedicate my focus to advancing our technological roadmap, we are deepening our commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint," Qu said at the time.

CSIQ Stock: Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CSIQ stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes surged 107%, as per platform data.

One user said, “Sure this will disappoint once again. Shawn (founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Technology Officer) will say something dumb and it’ll go down 28%.”

Another user said, “$CSIQ as undervalued as it gets, with expectations at rock bottom. Love the set up going into earnings.”

CSIQ shares have declined nearly 44% so far in 2026.

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