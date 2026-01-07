ETF pipeline continues to expand, with more than 130 crypto-related ETF filings under SEC review, according to ETF Store President Nate Geraci.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock's IBIT, attracted $459 million in weekly net inflows. XRP and Solana ETFs also saw positive inflows, indicating institutional interest beyond Bitcoin.

Ethereum spot ETFs stabilized after a week of weakness, with net inflows following outflows in December.

Bitcoin ETF assets reached $116.95 billion, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits increased for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, with steady-to-elevated discussion levels.

Investor flows into U.S. crypto spot ETFs remained resilient last week, but the underlying trends revealed a growing divergence. While Bitcoin, XRP, and Solana ETFs attracted inflows, Ethereum spot ETFs showed more volatile flows, rebounding to net inflows after posting outflows the previous week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to data from SoSoValue, spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin, XRP, and Solana saw net inflows over the last week, indicating continued investor interest in crypto-linked products, while Ethereum ETFs regained popularity following outflows the previous week.

U.S. spot ETFs attracted about $459 million in net inflows for the week, SoSoValue data showed. The BlackRock Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was the most popular, with flows of $324 million, bringing its total historical inflows to $62.38 billion. IBIT alone saw inflows of $287.4 million on Friday, the largest one-day inflow since October 8th, 2024, and accounting for most of last week’s Bitcoin ETF demand.

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) came in second on weekly inflows, with $106 million last week, taking its total net inflows to $12.2 billion. By contrast, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) recorded the biggest weekly outflows of $53.67 million, taking its total historical net outflow to $25.24 billion.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows last week after seeing net outflows over the prior week, indicating a stabilization in sentiment following late-December weakness.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $92,403. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin changed from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels.

Ethereum (ETH) traded at $3,154, up 0.4% over the day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum changed from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.

Solana (SOL) traded at $135, up 1.2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana changed from ‘bearish’ to ‘normal’, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.

XRP (XRP) was trading around $2.12, up 2.7% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP changed from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past day, with chatter levels in ‘high’ over the past day.

Commenting on the broader ETF landscape, ETF Store President Nate Geraci said that more than 130 crypto-related ETF filings are currently under review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, adding that investor interest is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include assets such as Solana and XRP.

Read also: XRP Jumps While Analysts Signal Bullish Setup for Bitcoin

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<