CoreWeave shares have fallen more than 20% in the past week, on track for their third straight weekly loss.

According to a report by The Information, CoreWeave reportedly disclosed an additional 10% increase in hourly GPU pricing.

This comes after a roughly 25% increase across CoreWeave’s products in July.

The company faces scrutiny over its debt burden and bond yields, with Reuters reporting about $50 billion in debt, including $24 billion in committed loans.

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares fell to their lowest level in 17 months in morning trade on Tuesday before reversing losses as the AI names came back under renewed selling pressure.

John McPeake, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, told The Information that the company disclosed an additional 10% increase in hourly GPU pricing at a customer conference in San Francisco several weeks ago. The reported increase would follow a broader price hike the company implemented in July.

CRWV stock fell as much as 5% at market open before paring loose, and gaining over 4% at the time of writing. The drop took the stock price below the $60 threshold and touched lows last seen in May 2025, before paring losses. It was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

CRWV stock price performance since May 2025 on October 20 as of 10:15 a.m. ET. | Source: Kofyin

CRWV stock has fallen over 20% in a week, dropping from almost $80 last Tuesday. It's on track to report its third week in the red if the AI stock selloff continues this week. The decline has outpaced broader market losses and weighed on other companies building data centers and computing infrastructure for AI workloads.

CRWV stock weekly price performance over the past year on October 20 as of 10:15 a.m. ET. | Source: Kofyin

CoreWeave Reportedly Plans To Raise GPU Pricing Again

CoreWeave raised prices by about 25% across its products in July, CFO Nitin Agrawal disclosed during the company’s August second-quarter (Q2) earnings call.

Agrawal said the increase was “an approximately 25% increase across SKUs in response to the current demand environment.” He also said the company was passing higher component costs, including more expensive GPUs, on to customers in addition to the broader price increase.

The latest reported increase was discussed at the San Francisco customer conference. Truist analyst Arvind Ramnani first wrote about it following the event in the first week of October. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead said the additional 10% increase had occurred over the preceding two to three months.

CoreWeave CEO Acknowledges CRWV Stock Sell-Off

CoreWeave has faced particular scrutiny because of its reliance on borrowing to fund expansion. The company owes around $50 billion, according to Reuters. More than a third of that amount is in loans for specific data center projects or chips, each paid back from customer contracts, The Information noted.

CoreWeave’s stock and bonds came under pressure last week, with the bond sell-off pushing yields on some of the company’s debt over 15%.

The latest U.S. inflation data showed a spike in prices in September, which didn’t help. The likelihood that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates increased. For investors, that meant that borrowing costs would also increase and impact companies like CoreWeave.

According to The Information, CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator acknowledged the whipsaw in a staff memo last week. “When you are building a new type of technology company, there will be periods of time when the market misunderstands and acts irrationally,” he wrote. “We are confident in our disciplined execution.”

How Is Retail Feeling About CRWV Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CoreWeave continued to trend in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

CRWV stock retail sentiment on October 20 as of 10:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader suggested that the largest buyers and sellers may have already exited the market, while another said the stock could turn positive for the day if SanDisk (SNDK) and Micron Technology (MU) each gained at least 2%.

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CRWV stock year-to-date loss stands at around 20%. The shares have fallen over 50% in the last 12 months.

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