Gartner warns that over $3.5 trillion in artificial intelligence capital spending faces potential impairment through 2030 due to a widening divide between infrastructure expenditures and actual market returns.

AI firms are projected to spend nearly $1 trillion on AI infrastructure in 2026 alone, with an additional $6 trillion in capital investments forecast through 2030.

Cumulative AI revenue tied to data centers is expected to reach just $3.6 trillion by 2030, far below the $8.5 trillion Gartner says is needed to justify expenditures.

A Gartner study projects that more than 80% of independent specialized cloud providers (neoclouds) will cease independent operations by 2030 due to intense cost pressures.

Tech companies risk writing off more than $3.5 trillion in artificial intelligence infrastructure investments by the end of 2030 as aggressive AI capex vastly outpaces revenue generation, according to a report Gartner Inc. released Wednesday.

Research and advisory firm Gartner highlighted that AI providers are on track to invest nearly $1 trillion in hardware and facilities in 2026, followed by another $6 trillion through 2030, but generated revenues will fall far short of sustaining profitable returns. Gartner projects total AI-attributable revenue during this period will cap out at roughly $3.6 trillion.

“Enterprise and consumer AI revenue will be insufficient to support profitable returns on all planned AI capital expenditures during this period,” said Will Sommer, senior director analyst at Gartner.

As a result of the widening mismatch between possible future revenues and expenditure, Gartner believes many neocloud operators could cease operations. “By 2030, Gartner predicts that cost pressure and a lack of a differentiating business model will force over 80% of neocloud providers to cease independent operations.”

Severe Threat To Specialized Cloud Providers

The looming revenue deficit presents an existential threat to specialized "neocloud" providers—companies that lease specialized AI graphics processing units (GPUs) and high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Unlike major hyperscalers, which boast highly diversified revenues to buffer heavy hardware spending, neocloud firms rely almost exclusively on AI-optimized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) margins.

Gartner predicts that over 80% of independent neocloud operators will be forced to shut down or merge by 2030. Although AI-optimized IaaS spending is expected to grow from $66 billion in 2027 to $174 billion in 2030, analysts say this growth rate remains too sluggish to allow compute providers to recoup their hardware investments before current-generation chips become obsolete.

CoreWeave’s Bond Market Exposure Pressures Stock Price

CoreWeave (CRWV), one of the prominent specialized AI cloud providers, has increasingly relied on high-yield debt markets and asset-backed debt financing to fund its aggressive acquisition of Nvidia GPUs and data center builds.

The company’s unsecured bonds on Wednesday hit levels that showcase distress, catching attention from Chamath Palihapitiya and Elon Musk.

Shares of CRWV plunged by up to 17% during Wednesday’s session. Despite severe strain in its debt instruments, CoreWeave maintains a market valuation above $36.5 billion, a gain of over 60% from its March 2025 public debut.

However, CoreWeave's Chief Executive Officer Mike Intrator, said the market is acting “irrationally” and that he remains confident in the AI cloud company.

CoreWeave’s deal backlog is large enough to more than support its debt obligations, Intrator said in a memo that was seen by Bloomberg News.

CRWV, IREN, NBIS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on CRWV and IREN stock and was ‘neutral’ on NBIS, with ‘high’ message volumes.



CRWV stock has dipped 11% year-to-date, IREN has slipped 22%, and NBIS has soared 120%.