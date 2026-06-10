Despite dropping from all-time highs, CoreWeave stock remains 145% above its IPO price.

CEO Michael Intrator, Chief Development Officer Brannin McBee, and Chief Strategy Officer Brian Venturo sold shares after the lockup period expired in August 2025.

CoreWeave shares dropped in five of the last six sessions, losing 22% in total.

Stocktwits sentiment for CRWV shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish.’

CoreWeave, Inc.'s stock extended its slide late Tuesday, slipping 0.5% in overnight trading after falling in five of the past six sessions, after reports that the company's three co-founders have sold roughly $2.3 billion of stock since its March 2025 initial public offering, news that has also made retail traders noticeably more cautious.

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CEO Michael Intrator, Chief Development Officer Brannin McBee, and Chief Strategy Officer Brian Venturo sold shares after the lockup period expired, according to data compiled by Washington Service, which tracks insider buying and selling at US-listed companies, and reported by Bloomberg.

Of them, Venturo was the biggest seller, offloading $1.1 billion worth of stock. The sales were made under 10b5-1 trading plans. Bloomberg reported that Magnetar Financial, one of the company’s largest investors, also unloaded about $5.5 billion in shares.

CoreWeave Is A Major Player In Cloud Market

CoreWeave, which rents out cloud computing capacity to technology companies, has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. As rapid advances in AI and surging user demand strain available infrastructure, cloud capacity has become increasingly scarce.

CoreWeave helps fill that gap for hyperscalers, even as they accelerate efforts to build new data centers and expand their own computing capacity.

CoreWeave stock skyrocketed in the first few months, hitting an all-time high of $187 last June, about 367% above its $40 IPO price. Shares have since ticked lower, but have regained momentum in the last few months. CRWV stock is up 37% year-to-date.

CoreWeave’s revenue increased 111% year over year to $2.08 billion in the last quarter. In fact, sales have doubled in all quarters previously. Net loss was $1.48 billion last quarter, a record, as the company spent aggressively to expand its AI infrastructure and data center capacity.

Retail, Analyst View On CRWV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRWV shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’; however, traders argued that insider sales have a limited impact on the stock price.

“$CRWV not sure why so many are worried about executive and insider trades… it only makes up a very small percentage of daily traded volume,” said a trader. “It's not going to matter much one way or another on stock performance… the stock is going to go much higher in the future… just look at the chart.”

Currently, 23 of 36 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, 11 rate it ‘Hold,’ and two rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, according to Koyfin data. Their average price target of $140.18 implies a 42% upside from the stock’s last close.

CoreWeave shares have dropped in five of the last six sessions, losing 22% in total.

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