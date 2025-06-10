The analyst highlighted a bullish pattern with key levels around ₹5,564–₹5,580 and support near ₹5,400.

Crude oil futures may see an upside of approximately 200–300 points if prices close above ₹5,580 on a 15-minute candle, according to SEBI-registered research analyst Financial Sarthis.

The analyst pointed to a recent uptrend pattern forming higher highs and higher lows.

Key levels include the anchored VWAP at ₹5,575, the 61.8% golden ratio near ₹5,564, and a horizontal breakout level at ₹5,580.

Support is expected around ₹5,400–₹5,450, the analyst noted.

The technical perspective comes while international crude prices strengthen due to better overall macroeconomic conditions.

Investors are monitoring the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks in London, which could address tariff tensions and boost global demand.

Additionally, the recent wildfires in Canada have interrupted oil supply chains across North America and pushed prices higher.

During Tuesday morning trading sessions, Brent crude maintained a value above $67, and WTI traded close to $65.50.

Meanwhile, Middle Eastern geopolitical events are also in focus as an Iran-U.S. nuclear agreement might impact worldwide oil supply conditions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<