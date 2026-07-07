Vista Equity Partners has teamed up with Quinti Capital to submit a bid for Criteo SA in recent days, according to a Bloomberg report.

Details such as the exact offer price, deal structure, financing or conditions were not disclosed in the report.

Criteo specializes in performance marketing and commerce media solutions, helping brands and retailers target consumers across digital channels.

Criteo has previously explored strategic sale processes multiple times in recent years without reaching a completed transaction.



NASDAQ-listed shares of French adtech company Criteo (CRTO) jumped 21% on Monday following reports that it has received a takeover offer that values the company at a significant premium.

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Vista Equity Partners has teamed up with Quinti Capital to submit a bid for Criteo SA in recent days, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. The offer values the company at more than a 50% premium to its share price in recent weeks, the company said.

The bid remains non-public, and details such as the exact offer price, deal structure, financing, or conditions were not disclosed in the report. Criteo’s board is expected to review the proposal in the coming days or weeks, though no formal response or exclusivity period has been announced. The stock clocked its best day on Monday since November 2021.

Shares of Criteo’s rival Trade Desk also jumped 1% on the news.

What Does Criteo Do?

Criteo specializes in performance marketing and commerce media solutions, helping brands and retailers target consumers across digital channels. Vista Equity Partners, meanwhile, is a prominent private equity firm focused on software and technology investments.

Criteo has previously explored strategic sale processes multiple times in recent years without reaching a completed transaction. Reports indicate that during former CEO Megan Clarken’s tenure, the company appointed investment bank Evercore to explore potential exit options. In late 2024, the company held discussions with retail media firm Skai, though those talks later stalled. As recently as December 2025, sources cited by Reuters said Criteo had relaunched a formal sale process after earlier discussions with potential acquirers failed to advance.

How Did CRTO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRTO stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed hopes for a takeover of Criteo’s rival Trade Desk after the report.

Another user opined, “If real, this is the kind of bid that can re-rate a sleepy small-cap fast.”

CRTO stock has gained 12% year-to-date.

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