Crown Electrokinetics Tanks 33% Aftermarket On Nasdaq Delisting Notice: Retail Traders Fume Over Recent Moves

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Shares of Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) lost a third of their value in the after-market trading session on Tuesday after the company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq.

The company’s stock fell nearly 17% during the regular trading session.

Crown also announced that its stock will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq when markets open on Wednesday. Instead, it will be eligible for trade on OTC Market’s “Pink Current Information” tier.

The company said it intends to submit a request to Nasdaq to reconsider its delisting decision.

This comes after the company’s shareholders approved a 1:200 reverse stock split in January as Crown underscored the importance of staying listed on the Nasdaq.

“Crown has taken all the necessary steps to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements, and we firmly believe the Company deserves to remain on the exchange,” said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown.

Croxall has in the past said that the company’s market value does not reflect its potential.

Crown’s stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq until a final decision is made, even though trading will be suspended beginning Wednesday.

Retail users criticized recent decisions of the company, including the reverse stock split.

One user said they did not think Crown would “end up like this.”

Crown’s stock has lost nearly 99% of its value in the past six months, and almost 87% since the beginning of 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

