According to Nikkei, the Japanese government plans to begin exploring rare-earth mining opportunities in Greenland as early as this summer, between July and August.

The report added that scientists from the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security will visit mines in Greenland to study rare earth deposits and associated mining costs.

It stated that the Japanese officials expect Greenland’s rare earth deposits to contain elements used in electric vehicles, batteries, and semiconductors.

Japan sent a fact-finding mission to Greenland in November last year, which concluded that rare earth mining was possible in the country even in its extremely cold weather.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) were in focus Monday after a report that Japan is preparing to explore rare-earth mining opportunities in Greenland, a development that could draw fresh attention to the company's flagship Tanbreez Project in the country.

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According to a Nikkei report, the Japanese government plans to begin exploring rare-earth mining opportunities in Greenland as early as this summer, between July and August.

Critical Metals shares were up nearly 5% in Monday’s pre-market trade. CRML was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Japanese Scientists To Look Into Rare Earth Deposits, Mining Costs

The report added that scientists from the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) will visit mines in Greenland to study the rare earth deposits as well as the associated mining costs.

It stated that the Japanese officials expect Greenland’s rare earth deposits to contain elements used in electric vehicles, batteries as well as semiconductors. The country had sent a fact finding mission in November last year to Greenland, which concluded that rare earth mining was possible in the country even under its extremely cold weather.

What Is The CRML Connection?

Critical Metals’ flagship Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland holds one of the world's largest heavy rare earth deposits.

The project contains significant concentrations of dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, which are materials used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

Tanbreez also contains hafnium, niobium, zirconium and other minerals used in semiconductors, microchips and AI-related infrastructure.

Critical Metals also announced last month that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire European Lithium. Once the transaction completes, Critical Metals stake in the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project will increase to 100%, from the existing 92.5%.

This came shortly after the Greenland government approved Critical Metals’ increase in ownership of the Tanbreez Project to 92.5% in April this year. Critical Metals held a 42% stake in the project prior to the government’s approval.

The company also announced a long-term rare earth supply agreement with REalloys Inc. (ALOY) for 15% of Tanbreez’s annual rare earth concentrate output.

What Retail Traders Think Of CRML Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Critical Metals trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

One bullish user on the platform believes that Greenland will be back in focus once the Iran conflict is over, while adding that they are confident of a major move in Critical Metals shares starting this week.

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CRML stock is up 43% year-to-date and 515% over the past 12 months. The iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) is up 51% over the past 12 months, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) is up 36%.

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) is up 40% during this period, while the Sprott Critical Materials ETF (SETM) is up 108%.

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