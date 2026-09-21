Clear Street said the U.S.-Greenland security deal could accelerate development of the company’s Tanbreez rare-earth project.

Clear Street maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and $20 price target, according to The Fly.

Critical Metals owns 92.5% of Tanbreez, one of Greenland’s largest known rare-earth deposits, and plans to acquire the remaining stake.

The agreement comes as the U.S. seeks to reduce its dependence on China for critical minerals and rare earths.

Critical Metals (CRML) drew investor attention on Monday after the U.S. secured a crucial deal to strengthen its rare-earth supply chain, with Clear Street saying the U.S.-Greenland security agreement could accelerate development of the company’s Tanbreez project.

Clear Street said the agreement marks progress after months of tensions over President Donald Trump’s push for greater U.S. control of Greenland. The firm maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and $20 price target on the stock, according to The Fly. This represents more than 110% upside from current levels.

At the time of writing, CRML shares were trading nearly 40% higher, tracking their best day since Oct. 13, 2025.

The Deal For Greenland

On Friday, Trump said the U.S. reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would give Washington permanent security rights in Greenland and allow it to expand its military presence.

“Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump previously pushed to acquire Greenland and did not rule out using force, triggering opposition from Denmark and Greenland.

The three countries are reportedly set to sign a security deal on Tuesday that Denmark says will put Arctic security under NATO oversight.

What It Means For Tanbreez

Clear Street said a formal agreement could help Critical Metals speed up its investment plans and development phases at Tanbreez.

Located in southern Greenland, the Tanbreez project contains one of the world’s largest known rare-earth deposits and has direct access to North Atlantic shipping routes. Drilling reports by Critical Metals have confirmed consistent rare-earth grades and the presence of key elements including gallium, hafnium, cerium and yttrium.

Critical Metals owns 92.5% of Tanbreez and plans to acquire the remaining 7.5% held by European Lithium.

Reducing Dependence On China

Rare earths are critical for technologies ranging from electric vehicles and electronics to missiles and other defense systems. China reportedly controls more than 85% of global rare-earth refining and production, making alternative supplies strategically important to Washington.

The developments come just days before Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 24, with critical-mineral supplies likely to be a key feature in the wider trade talks.

Retail Bulls Eye $30

Retail sentiment surrounding CRML on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 93% jump in message volume. CRML was also among the top trending tickers on the platform.

One user highlighted by Tanbreez will be a strong asset for CRML.

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Another user expects the stock to cross $30.

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CRML shares have gained more than 15% so far this year.

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