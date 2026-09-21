According to TheFly, Cantor reiterated its $122 target on RKLB as Rocket Lab advances the Iridium transaction and racks up another successful Electron launch.

Cantor sees Neutron as a potential Falcon 9 competitor and expects Rocket Lab to generate more than $900 million in revenue in 2026.

Rocket Lab completed its 17th launch of 2026 by deploying Synspective’s 12th StriX satellite into a 572-kilometer orbit.

Rocket Lab’s Iridium transaction is expected to close in mid-2027.

Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly maintained its bullish stance on Rocket Lab (RKLB) on Monday, saying the stock’s current level is a good entry point for investors as the company advances its planned acquisition of Iridium Communications and prepares for the debut of its Neutron rocket.

Shares of RKLB traded around 7% higher at the time of writing on Monday.

Cantor Keeps Overweight Rating

According to Investing.com, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating and $122 price target on Rocket Lab. The firm pointed to Rocket Lab’s launch track record, customer diversification and upcoming Neutron and Iridium catalysts.

Cantor expects Neutron to become the “only viable alternative” and “most direct competitor” to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 once operational, Investing.com reported. The analyst also expects Rocket Lab to generate more than $900 million in revenue in 2026, according to the report.

Rocket Lab is developing Neutron as a reusable medium-lift rocket, which the company describes as part of its next-generation launch offering.

Rocket Lab Completes Iridium Financing

Rocket Lab announced on Sept. 15 that it completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering, raising approximately $1.944 billion in gross proceeds through the issuance of 29.3 million shares, before commissions and offering expenses.

Rocket Lab said the proceeds from the ATM offering, Iridium’s existing $1.775 billion term loan and other unrestricted cash and cash equivalents together provide sufficient funds to cover the required cash consideration, certain Iridium debt repayments and related fees and expenses.

As part of the financing arrangements, Iridium amended its existing credit agreement to allow Rocket Lab’s pending acquisition to proceed without triggering a change-of-control provision. Rocket Lab also terminated its previously arranged $3.6 billion debt commitment for a senior secured debt bridge facility.

The Iridium acquisition is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, Rocket Lab said.

Rocket Lab Logs 96th Electron Mission

Rocket Lab completed its 96th Electron mission on Sept. 19, launching Synspective’s 12th StriX satellite from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

The “Owl By The Dozen” mission placed the Earth-observation satellite into a precise 572-kilometer low Earth orbit and marked Rocket Lab’s 17th launch of 2026, according to the company. The launch adds to Rocket Lab’s growing Electron flight cadence as the company continues developing its larger Neutron rocket.

Retail sentiment surrounding RKLB on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours. RKLB shares have lost nearly 9% this year.

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