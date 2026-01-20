Shares of Critical Metals have gained more than 154% so far in January and have jumped 18% in the last week alone.

Over the weekend, Trump said that he would impose extra tariffs on European countries opposing his move and noted that these duties would remain in place until a deal for Greenland is reached.

As interest in Greenland surges, Critical Metals late last week said it has entered into discussions to form a 50-50 joint venture with a Saudi Arabia-based company.

Chatter on Stocktwits was picking up, with retail message volumes jumping 75% over the last 24 hours, and the stock saw a 7% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Critical Metals ended last week in the green, their fourth straight week of gains, as U.S. interest in Greenland gains momentum, with new political developments putting the Arctic region squarely into investor focus.

CRML stock could see another week of gains as U.S. President Donald Trump strengthened his push to take charge of Greenland. Over the weekend, Trump said that he would impose extra tariffs on European countries opposing his move and noted that these duties would remain in place until a deal for Greenland is reached.

The stock jumped by more than 13% in overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance. Shares of Critical Metals have gained more than 154% so far in January and have jumped 18% in the last week alone.

Trump’s View

Trump, in a Truth Social post on Saturday, said that China and Russia want Greenland, and there's nothing that Denmark can do about it. “Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump said. He added that on June 1, the tariff will increase to 25% and will remain due and payable until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Greenland, which lies between North America and Europe, is ruled by Denmark and is known for its vast natural resources, including rare-earth minerals, oil, and gas. An acquisition of Greenland by the United States would give the country access to these resources and exert pressure on China, which dominates the rare earth sector.

Critical Metals And The Greenland Angle

As interest in Greenland surges, Critical Metals late last week said it has entered into a 50-50 joint venture with Saudi Arabia-based Tariq Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers Company.

According to the agreement, the framework includes the development, financing, construction, and operation of a state-of-the-art rare-earth processing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thereby creating a fully integrated mine-to-processing supply chain.

The transaction also includes long-term offtake rights for 25% of the Tanbreez Project’s rare earth concentrate production to Saudi Arabia.

The company’s asset in Tanbreez was a site acquired in 2024 and is known to be one of the largest rare-earth-producing sites. On Wednesday, Critical Metals also announced the results of its 2025 drilling program and noted additional high-grade rare earth results across its Tanbreez asset.

Critical Metals said the drilling results confirmed consistent rare-earth grades and highlighted the presence of strategic metals such as gallium, hafnium, cerium, and yttrium, underscoring Tanbreez’s position as a significant peralkaline-hosted rare-earth system.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Critical Metals was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory compared to ‘bearish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Chatter on Stocktwits was picking up, with retail message volumes jumping 75% over the last 24 hours, and the stock saw a 7% spike in followers on the platform.

A user on Stocktwits hoped that CRML stock could break $25 this week.

Shares of Critical Metals have more than doubled in the last 12 months.

