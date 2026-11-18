Salesforce has started another round of job cuts, affecting employees, including managers.

Salesforce has reportedly started another round of layoffs, with employees confirming recent departures.

Salesforce cut 86 California jobs in August across sales, administrative and technology roles.

AI disruption fears and the costly Braze deal are weighing on investor confidence in Salesforce.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) stock is heading for its steepest weekly decline since April as fresh layoffs reportedly emerge across multiple teams, adding to concerns about AI-driven disruption in the software industry. The latest cuts follow earlier job cuts this year, while the company also tightens employee AI spending.

Salesforce stock ticked 0.3% higher overnight Tuesday. The stock has declined 10.7% so far this week.

Salesforce Employees Report Fresh Layoffs Across Teams

According to a Business Insider report, Salesforce has begun another round of job cuts, with employees discussing recent departures in internal communications. Several workers mentioned recent job losses, with one employee revealing that their manager was among those dismissed.

The latest cuts add to a series of job losses at the software company this year, although the total number of affected workers remains unknown. A senior manager working across IT compliance and content strategy also confirmed their departure in a public LinkedIn update, said the report.

Salesforce’s Job Cuts Follow AI Spending And Business Concerns

The latest developments come after Salesforce reduced its workforce earlier in 2026. A regulatory filing showed that the company eliminated 86 positions in California on Aug. 7. The affected employees worked across sales, general administration, technology and product functions. Salesforce had also cut fewer than 1,000 jobs across marketing, product, analytics and Agentforce teams in January.

The job cuts come as Salesforce increases its focus on artificial intelligence. The company introduced monthly AI token spending limits for employees this week after some workers used thousands of dollars' worth of tokens in the previous quarter.

AI Disruption Fears Weigh On Salesforce Software Demand

Salesforce has faced investor concerns that AI tools could weaken demand for traditional enterprise software, even as companies review tech spending and delay software rollouts.

Despite growing AI sales, investors are unsure whether Agentforce can bring in steady revenue. Salesforce’s planned $5.6 billion Braze deal has also raised concerns about debt and costs.

CRM stock: Retail View

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’.

A user said, “Salesforce sells ai agents to firms laying off staff to pay ai bills. seems like the pitch eats its own customer base, one headcount cut at a time.”

CRM stock has declined 26% year-to-date.

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