According to Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser, the two-year Treasury yields explained Bitcoin's headwinds this year.

VanEck's Matthew Sigel says Bitcoin’s RSI is now in the oversold territory.

But according to him, this is not a reason for investors not to give up yet.

Jordi Visser said that the swings will last until those yields top out.

Bitcoin's (BTC) latest sell-off has pushed its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) into oversold territory, but VanEck's Matthew Sigel sees a reason for investors not to give up just yet. He highlighted a historical trend in which Bitcoin has never recorded a loss over the subsequent 12 months after the RSI reading dropped to 24. The near-term picture, however, remains a concern amid soaring Treasury yields and investor anxiety.

Bitcoin RSI Flashes Oversold Signal

Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, made the point in a post on X, explaining that "Bitcoin RSI at 24 has never produced a loss over the next 12 months," he wrote. "Are you willing to bet this time is different?" The RSI tracks how fast an asset's price has moved, on a scale of 0 to 100. Readings below 30 are usually seen as a sign that an asset is oversold.

Source: @matthew_sigel/x

Bitcoin's price was trading at about $64,550, up 0.3% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'neutral' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Why Treasury Yields Can Keep Bitcoin Under Pressure

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser said that two-year Treasury yields, which are currently at 4.7% to 4.8%, explain Bitcoin's headwinds this year. In a post on X, he noted that Bitcoin fell to around $65,000 in February, again in June and now in November.

Visser said this happened "despite hot takes of its demise from the All-In crowd and fears over hackings." He added that real two-year rates have followed "the same four yr cycle as BTC." According to Visser, the swings will last until those yields top out. "Until we see real 2 yr yields peak, I would expect the roller coaster to continue," he wrote.

Source: @jvisserlabs/x

As Treasury yields rise, capital flows away from riskier assets such as Bitcoin to safer bonds. Investors are less interested in Bitcoin, which doesn't pay interest, when they can get a low-risk return by holding government bonds that are essentially risk-free.

Bitcoin Sentiment Slips Into Extreme Fear

Bitcoin’s technical indicators are not the only ones reflecting the rise in investor anxiety. CoinGlass's Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped to 10, well into the "Extreme Fear" territory. The index measures market sentiment on a scale of 0 to 100, with low readings indicating fear and high readings indicating greed. According to CoinGlass data, the gauge was in "Greed" territory at the beginning of October, a sharp turn from Tuesday's reading. Fear has ruled ever since.

The index had 13 days in "Fear" and five days in "Extreme Fear" in the last month. During that time, it had only two days of "Greed."

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