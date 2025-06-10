The deep diamond drilling at Tanbreez revealed wider, high-grade mineralization, doubling the current maiden resource estimate

Shares of Critical Metals (CRML) rose 5.8% to $1.45 at Monday’s close after publishing the assay results of eleven deep diamond drill holes from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland.

The company said that the deep diamond drilling at Tanbreez revealed wider, high-grade mineralization.

This enables the company to potentially double the current Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE), raising the exploration target to 500MT of rare earth material, up from the earlier 225MT target.

The Tanbreez Project, operated by Tanbreez Mining Greenland, is owned by Critical Metals, which holds a 42% stake and can increase its ownership to 92.5%. European Lithium holds 7.5% and Rimbal 50.5% of the remaining interests.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched up within the ‘neutral’ zone from a day ago.

CRML's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:33 a.m. ET on June 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Critical Metals engages in mining, exploring, and developing lithium metals. The sector has come under pressure due to China banning the export of several precious metals, in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The U.S. and China are set to continue trade talks in London on Tuesday. They will focus on resolving disputes over export controls on critical goods such as rare earth minerals, which are essential for industries like automotive and energy.

The stock has shed over 78% year-to-date.

