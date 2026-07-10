Circle received final approval from the OCC to establish First National Digital Currency Bank, completing a regulatory process that began with conditional approval in December 2025.

Circle shares jumped about 13% in pre-market trading, recovering from a three-month low reached in the previous session.

The rally coincided with Bitcoin climbing back above $64,000, lifting several crypto-linked equities in pre-market trading, including Coinbase.

The new Circle National Trust will oversee custody infrastructure for USDC and could eventually bring management of the stablecoin's reserves under direct federal oversight.

Shares of Circle (CRCL) were on track to hit a monthly high on pre-market trade on Friday following a dip to an over three-month low in the previous trading session. The uptick came after the company announced it had received final approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish First National Digital Currency Bank.

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The final approval marks the end of a process that began in December 2025, when Circle first received conditional approval alongside Ripple (XRP), BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paxos. It will operate as Circle National Trust, a national trust bank that brings stablecoin USDC's (USDC) custody infrastructure under direct federal oversight.

CRCL’s stock jumped 13% in pre-market trade, on track to hit its highest level in July and climb back above the $70-mark. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. The stock price had hit an over three-month low of under $62 in the previous session, after which Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood picked up 217,896 shares.

CRCL stock performance since March. | Source TradingView

Coinbase Stock Rallies Alongside Circle Shares

Circle’s partner for the USDC stablecoin, Coinbase (COIN), also saw its shares rally. COIN’s stock rose nearly 5% in the pre-market trade, and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Coinbase received conditional approval from the OCC to establish Coinbase National Trust Company in April, earlier this year.

However, while Circle saw retail sentiment pivot to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, sentiment around Coinbase stayed in the ‘bearish’ zone. Sentiment around USDC remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

CRCL stock retail sentiment on July 10 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The rally in both crypto-linked stocks also came as Bitcoin (BTC) climbed back above $64,000. BTC’s price rose over 2.5% in the last 24 hours, leading to an uptick in the shares of companies like Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) and others.

What the OCC Approval Means for Circle

Once fully operational, Circle National Trust will provide fiduciary digital asset custody services for Circle and its affiliates, with plans to eventually extend custody services to institutional customers such as banks and regulated derivatives organizations. The charter also lays the groundwork for a future capability like bringing management of the USDC Reserve under direct federal oversight.

Circle's charter was one of two de novo national trust bank applications the OCC approved in this cycle, alongside Ripple National Trust Bank, while BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paxos converted existing state trust charters into national ones. Anchorage Digital was the only crypto firm to hold this type of federal charter previously, having secured it in 2021.

Industry trade groups have pushed back on the wave of approvals, with the Bank Policy Institute stating the OCC's conditions "leave substantial unanswered questions," while the Independent Community Bankers of America argued the charter type was being "stretched beyond its statutory and historical purpose."

CRCL’s stock has fallen over 20% this year, while COIN’s stock has dipped over 30%.

Read also: Bitcoin Price Tops $64,000 – Analysts Eye $65K Breakout, $67K Short Squeeze

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