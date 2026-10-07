Apple’s newly launched foldable iPhone Duo is drawing early consumer complaints as users report unexpected inner-screen fracturing.

Multiple customers report hearing a crunching noise and feeling unusual friction when unfolding their devices, immediately followed by severe cracks running down the center crease and display discoloration.

Apple has acknowledged the defect affecting a limited number of units and advised impacted consumers to reach out to AppleCare for device replacements.

Repair specialists and tech analysts suggest the issue may stem from internal hinge components failing rather than flaws in the flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panel itself.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) highly anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market has hit an early roadblock with a growing faction of consumers taking to social media to report cracks in the inner screens of their iPhone Duo devices.

The $1,999 device, Apple’s flagship smartphone, features a smaller exterior screen that opens up to reveal a larger folding inner display. However, early adopters across multiple regions have encountered critical failures shortly after unboxing.

AAPL stock slipped about 1% on Monday in its second straight day of decline.

Users Describe Unexpected Resistance And Crunching Noises

Affected buyers detail a consistent pattern of failure: an unexpected stiffness or sense of being jammed when attempting to unfold the phone, followed by a distinct crunching sound and a vertical fracture forming along the center axis.

Tom Battle, a consumer from San Diego, noted that his device felt unusually difficult to open before the display malfunctioned. "You could feel a bump or loose piece under the display," Battle said to Bloomberg.

Other users reported bright bleeding lines, bruised discoloration patches, and phantom touch inputs rendering the primary inner screen completely unusable, while the secondary exterior screen continued to function normally.

Apple Responds As Engineers Investigate

In a statement, Apple confirmed it is monitoring an issue impacting the internal displays of a small percentage of shipped iPhone Duo units.

"If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement," the Cupertino-based tech giant stated, emphasizing that the vast majority of active devices remain unaffected.

Independent breakdown analyses by repair platform iFixit indicate that the physical damage is likely triggered by a malfunctioning internal hinge mechanism exerting uneven pressure on the underlying panel layers, rather than a defect within the screen composition itself.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

Many Stocktwits users also raised problems with their iPhone Duo screens.

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A user expected a drop in sales due to the cracked screens.

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AAPL stock has gained about 26% year-to-date.

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