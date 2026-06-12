South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) has imposed administrative fines totaling around $410 million on its Korean subsidiary, Coupang Corp, the company said.

Coupang said it has not yet received the PIPC’s formal written decisions and added that the final amounts, findings and corrective measures could differ from the initial announcement.

The administrative fines will be recognized in its second-quarter 2026 operating results, it added.

Morgan Stanley said the finalized fine was in line with its expectation of around $400 million and below market expectations.

Shares of Coupang (CPNG) closed 14% higher on Thursday, clocking its best day since November 2022, after the company announced the conclusion of investigations into a major data breach incident last year, often dubbed one of the largest in South Korean corporate history.

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Regulator Fines

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) has imposed administrative fines totaling around $410 million on its Korean subsidiary, Coupang Corp., following investigations into a major data incident last year and separate data-handling practices, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

According to the filing, the PIPC announced a fine of about $278 million related to the previously disclosed November 2025 data breach. It also levied a separate $132-million fine for alleged violations of the Korean Personal Information Protection Act in connection with the collection and storage of data for a third-party advertising program. The regulator further directed Coupang Corp. to implement corrective actions.

Coupang, often referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea", said it has not yet received the PIPC’s formal written decisions and noted that the final amounts, findings, and corrective measures could differ from the initial announcement. The company stated that the regulatory findings and penalties are subject to judicial review and that Coupang Corp. will “vigorously pursue judicial relief” in the Seoul Administrative Court.

The administrative fines will be recognized in its second-quarter 2026 operating results, it added.

Wall Street Weighs In

Morgan Stanley said the finalized fine was in line with its expectation of around $400 million and below market expectations that had approached 1 trillion won. The firm believes the conclusion of the matter “removes a major uncertainty for the shares” and maintains its ‘Overweight’ rating and $28 price target on Coupang.

The November 2025 incident was an insider-driven data breach carried out by a former Coupang employee, according to the company. The perpetrator gained unauthorized access to Coupang’s customer database via overseas servers beginning as early as June 24, 2025, and the activity went undetected for nearly five months until mid-November. While the former employee technically accessed personal information linked to approximately 33.7 million customer accounts, Coupang’s subsequent investigations determined that only a small subset of data — roughly 3,000 accounts — was actually saved or retained, and that this limited data was later deleted without being shared with any third party.

How Did CPNG Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CPNG stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the stock rallying higher post-war.

Another opined that the fine is not as bad as expected and expressed hopes for the stock rallying to $20 next week.

CPNG stock has fallen 26% this year.

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