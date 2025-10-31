CPI Aerostructures to produce structural wing assemblies for a missile program

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) drew strong attention from retail investors on Thursday as its shares surged as much as 96% after the company announced a new defense contract with Raytheon.

CPI Aerostructures secured a new contract from RTX subsidiary Raytheon to produce structural wing assemblies for a missile program for an undisclosed platform. Production is scheduled to begin in 2026, the company stated.

“CPI is proud to be a key supplier to Raytheon across several Strategic Business Units and Product Lines. This award represents a strategic win for CPI Aero as missiles, targets, drones, and other autonomous systems are areas of potential growth for CPI Aero,” said Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

“Our expertise in manufacturing advanced airborne pod systems and other mixed-commodity, tight-tolerance aerostructure assemblies and aerosystems provides confidence to our customers that we can support our warfighters by successfully executing new programs in these adjacent markets.”

Earlier this month, the company announced new purchase orders worth $10.2 million under its existing U.S. Air Force contract valued at up to $65.7 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Following the announcement of the contract, retail chatter on Stocktwits surged to ‘extremely high’ levels while sentiment flipped completely to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ just a session earlier.

One user noted that CVU stock has been forming higher lows all day and expects it to climb to $6 in the short term.

One user expects short sellers to cover if the price hits $3.1

CVU shares declined by over 34% this year.

