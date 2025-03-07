Costco Or BJ's? Stocktwits Retail Traders Overwhelmingly Favor One Wholesale Giant

One commenter BJ’s has less “downside risk”

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Wholesale companies BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) and Costco (COST) diverged starkly in their latest quarterly earnings, but retail investors had a marked favorite.

A Stocktwits poll asking which company retail investors preferred among the two revealed that about 70% of over 1,400 respondents chose Costco.

Only 16% said they would prefer BJ's Wholesale, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

About 6% of respondents thought both companies were "solid," but 8% picked neither.  

Screenshot 2025-03-07 at 1.53.51 PM.png

"As a stock, BJ is the right choice. Way less downside risk," said one participant.

Another voter, however, wondered about the hype.

BJ's Wholesale shares climbed more than 12% on Thursday after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings. Its earnings per share of $0.93 exceeded the expected $0.88, while revenue stood at $5.28 billion, roughly in line with estimates.

BJ's total comparable club sales increased by 4.0% and 2.5% in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year and fiscal 2023.

Shares of Costco, meanwhile, fell 1.20% in after-hours trading on Thursday following the retailer's worse-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings despite an increase in same-store sales.

Costco's comparable sales increased 6.8% year-over-year, better than the 6.4% that Wall Street expected. Costco's earnings per share came in at $4.02, missing estimates of $4.09. Revenue came in at $62.53 billion, rising 9.1% year-over-year but below the $63.11 billion estimate by Wall Street.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

