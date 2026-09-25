Agentic AI is reshaping expectations for chip infrastructure and CPU demand.

Meta’s Muse AI agent is fueling expectations of stronger CPU demand, lifting Intel, AMD and Arm shares sharply this week.

AMD’s market capitalization crossed $1 trillion as chip stocks extended their weekly rally.

Investors are also tracking U.S.-China talks for signals on Taiwan, AI and semiconductor trade.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Intel Corp. extended gains overnight late Thursday as investors digested the implications of Meta Platforms’ release of its AI agent Muse and other announcements at its Connect event.

AMD and Intel shares rose 2.4% and 3.9% respectively on Thursday and added about 1% in overnight trading, in what is turning out to be a strong week for chip stocks.

The reaction reflects a growing view that the next phase of AI infrastructure spending could require substantially more CPUs alongside GPUs, potentially creating another demand driver for the two chipmakers.

Muse AI Raises CPU Demand Expectations

Unlike conventional chatbots that primarily respond to individual prompts, AI agents including Muse run inside a dedicated cloud-based virtual machine, potentially creating persistent computing requirements.

According to a report in tech news outlet Wccftech, personal AI agents could require CPU-to-GPU ratios ranging from roughly 4:1 to as high as 40:1, depending on the workload. That compares with the GPU-heavy infrastructure needed to train and run many conventional generative AI models.

The implication is that widespread adoption of agentic AI could increase demand for server CPUs from Intel, AMD and Arm.

AMD Crosses $1 Trillion Market Cap

The CPU-driven AI narrative powered AMD’s market capitalization to over $1 trillion for the first time.

Intel and Arm stocks gained 17.3% and 12.4%, respectively, so far this week, as investors reassessed the potential scale of CPU demand from agentic workloads.

Big Tech Investors Locked In To Trump-Xi Summit

Chip investors are watching updates from the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and tech and business leaders.

Trump touted what he described as a “great meeting” with Xi on Thursday, as the two superpowers seek greater dialogue despite differences over issues such as Iran, Taiwan, AI and trade.

U.S. ties with Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory and home to the world’s biggest chipmaker TSMC, remained a core flashpoint.

The Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Xi urged Trump to oppose Taiwanese independence and handle the issue “prudently”. The White House has yet to release its own summary of the talks and remarks on Taiwan.

INTC, AMD: What Do Retail Traders Feel?

INTC and AMD were among the top-trending stocks on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with retail sentiment remaining ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged since the start of the week.

“$AMD lets take a snapshot journey shall we. 1 year up 300%. 6 months up 212%. 1 month up 35%. On what exactly nobody can answer aside from AI… well f that.. the earnings came and went and even then the numbers don't justify the stock price,” said a trader. Another said AMD resembles a meme stock at this point.

On the Intel stream, a trader speculated that INTC is “one partnership news away” from hitting another all-time high.

Year to date, Intel shares are up 245%, and AMD stock is up 194%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 88%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<