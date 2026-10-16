Tigress Financial lifted its price target on Costco to $1,250 and sees a 28% upside.

Tigress Financial raised Costco’s price target to $1,250 and maintained a’Buy’ rating.

Membership fee income rose 7.3% to $1.85 billion in fiscal Q4, with paid members reaching 84.1 million.

Costco’s September sales rose 13% to $30.02 billion, with comparable sales up 11.4% and digital sales climbing 19%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) stock is heading for its strongest weekly performance since May as Tigress Financial raised its price target, citing membership growth, AI-powered digital shopping, stronger comparable sales, and international expansion as key drivers of earnings growth and long-term shareholder value.

Costco Wholesale stock edged 0.3% higher overnight Thursday. The stock has gained 3.2% so far this week.

Costco Membership Remains A Key Growth Driver

Joseph Feldman, an analyst at Tigress Financial, lifted his price target on Costco to $1,250 from $1,065 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The new price target implies a 28% upside from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said Costco’s membership program remains a key strength. More customers are joining its Executive tier, which could help keep shoppers loyal and bring in steady income. Attracting younger customers could also help Costco retain members and encourage them to spend more over time.

During Costco’s fiscal fourth quarter (Q4) 2026, membership fee income rose 7.3% year-on-year to $1.85 billion. Total paid members reached 84.1 million, while paid Executive members grew 9.4% to 42.3 million. Executive members now account for more than 75% of Costco’s total sales.

Furthermore, customer loyalty remained solid, with the worldwide renewal rate holding strong at 89.8% and the U.S. and Canada renewal rate hitting 92.3%.

Costco’s Sales Trends Support Operating Performance

Costco’s comparable-sales gains, fuel discounts, and digital business growth are helping attract shoppers, the firm said. Higher traffic and improved operating efficiency could support earnings growth as the company scales.

The firm said new warehouses in international markets could broaden Costco’s customer base and provide additional room for membership and sales growth. Improvements to warehouse operations, supply chains and the company’s Kirkland Signature private-label range could also improve productivity and returns on invested capital.

Costco reported net sales of $30.02 billion for the five-week period ending Oct. 4, up 13% from the same period last year. Comparable sales rose 11.4%, while online and other digitally supported sales jumped 19%, showing strong growth in its e-commerce business and warehouse delivery services.

High inflation and rising gasoline prices in September helped Costco attract more shoppers, as budget-conscious consumers turned to warehouse clubs to save money on everyday household items. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August.

COST Stock: Retail View

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’.

A user said, “$COST Used as a safe-haven rotation into, but still a Bloated hog and when the tech sector starts to recover, out they go.”

COST stock has gained 13% year-to-date.

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