Netflix has appointed veteran television and film executive Peter Rice as its new chief content officer, succeeding Bela Bajaria.

Peter Rice, former chairman of general entertainment at Walt Disney Co. and president of 21st Century Fox, will officially take over as Netflix’s chief content officer on Oct. 26.

Rice will assume responsibility for overseeing all global content operations, including scripted and unscripted television series, feature films, and live events.

Netflix recently laid off around 1,000 employees on the back of shrinking viewership.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock rose about 1.5% after hours after naming industry veteran Peter Rice as its new chief content officer as the streaming service seeks to re-energize its entertainment lineup and tackle falling viewership.

Rice, who previously served as chairman of general entertainment at The Walt Disney Co.(DIS) and president of 21st Century Fox, will officially take on the position Oct. 26. He succeeds Bela Bajaria, who is stepping down following a nearly 10-year tenure with the company.

In his new role, Rice will oversee Netflix's scripted and unscripted television development, feature films, and live events worldwide.

Leadership Transition

Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer of Netflix, praised Rice’s extensive background managing large-scale entertainment operations and developing creative talent.

"Peter is one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry," Sarandos said in a statement, noting Rice's experience in guiding talent and bringing high-impact storytelling to market.

Rice brings decades of senior management experience across legacy studios and modern digital platforms. During his tenure overseeing Disney’s general entertainment portfolio, he supervised networks and production banners including ABC, FX, Hulu, and 20th Century Fox Television, managing slates that included critical and commercial hits such as The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Modern Family, and The Simpsons.

Earlier in his career, Rice spearheaded Fox Searchlight Pictures, overseeing acclaimed feature films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Juno, and Little Miss Sunshine.

Navigating Growth Challenges

The leadership change comes at a pivotal period for Netflix as the company balances subscriber retention with cost management.

The streaming platform has encountered pressure on several fronts, including difficulty launching new breakout hit series, diminished viewership for the second seasons of existing popular programs, and its lowest Emmy Award win tally in a decade. Earlier this week, the company reduced its workforce by roughly 1,000 employees, with Sarandos acknowledging publicly that the company’s pace of growth has slowed.

Alicia Reese, an equity analyst at Wedbush Securities, characterized the hire as a positive strategic pivot, highlighting Rice’s track record in consolidating entertainment assets during the Disney-Fox merger as potential preparation for future corporate moves or strategic asset acquisitions.

NFLX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

NFLX stock has lost about 23% year-to-date.

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