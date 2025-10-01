The newly formed entities are referred to as “New Corteva” for the crop protection business and “SpinCo” for the seed division.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday announced plans to divide its operations into two standalone public companies, each focused on a separate segment of the agriculture industry: crop protection and seed genetics.

The move, approved unanimously by its board of directors, is expected to be finalized in the latter half of 2026 and is intended to be a tax-free transaction for U.S. shareholders.

The newly formed entities are referred to as “New Corteva” for the crop protection business and “SpinCo” for the seed division. Corteva stock inched 0.2% lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

