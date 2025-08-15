At least five Wall Street research firms raised their price targets on CRWV stock this week following the release of the company's second-quarter results.

CoreWeave Inc.'s stock has shed nearly a third of its value since the AI cloud-computing firm's disappointing quarterly results on Tuesday, with market concerns deepening ahead of an IPO lockup expiration after the bell on Thursday. Still, retail traders appeared to be brushing off all this anxiety, thanks to a bigger factor.

Wall Street darling Nvidia Corp on Thursday disclosed its equity holdings as of June 30, 2025, in a new SEC filing, which showed that it had increased its stake in CoreWeave to $3.96 billion during the second quarter.

CoreWeave is now Nvidia's largest stock holding, followed by Arm, Applied Digital, Nebius, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

On Stocktwits, where CoreWeave has amassed over 23,000 followers since its stellar Nasdaq debut in March, the retail sentiment for the stock turned more 'extremely bullish' on Thursday, with 24-hour message volume increasing by 74%. It remained among the top trending tickers late Thursday and into early Friday.

At least five Wall Street research firms raised their price targets on CRWV stock this week following the release of the company's second-quarter results, which showed a larger-than-expected loss of $0.27 per share but a more than threefold increase in revenue to $1.21 billion.

Citi retained its 'Buy' rating on Coreweave, calling the Q2 report' impressive,' but noted that expectations were higher given the stock's 120% surge since the Q1 earnings release. The research firm expects investors to buy CoreWeave on the pullback, driven by strong demand for AI, which is expected to accelerate sales.

However, several concerns persist: the stock's near-term upside remains limited due to potential dilution from CoreWeave's pending acquisition of Core Scientific, broader market uncertainty, and the expiration of the IPO lockup on Thursday, as pointed out by Stifel.

CoreWeave's stock has soared by over 148% this year, outperforming S&P 500 leader Palantir and even its backer, Nvidia. Despite the recent nosedive, Stocktwits sentiment remains near the year's highs, indicating that retail investors are far from losing their nerve.

CRWV stock move and retail sentiment YTD. | source: Stocktwits

"$CRWV unlock going to end up being the trigger event, everyone scared, contrarian play and buy the fear," posted one bullish user.

"$CRWV dipped below $100. So hedge funds load up cheap. To $200+ we go," said another optimistic watcher.

The company disclosed during its March IPO that only about 11% of its shares were outstanding. According to Koyfin data, short interest on CoreWeave has steadily climbed from 1.2% in April to 3.31% by mid-August.

Of the 22 analysts who cover the stock, 14 recommend a 'hold' rating, five rate it 'buy' or 'strong buy', while three rate it 'sell' or 'strong sell', according to Koyfin data.

