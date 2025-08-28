Nvidia CFO, Colette Kress, believes CoreWeave’s GB300 model will be widely available in the second half of the year, and its performance is ten times better than its predecessor, H100.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) stock was in the spotlight on Thursday morning as Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) CFO, Colette Kress, emphasized the importance of the former’s GB300 model, built on the latest generation Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs (graphic processing units) and integrated across the entire CoreWeave AI Cloud Platform.

“We expect widespread market availability in the second half of the year as CoreWeave prepares to bring their GB300 instance to market as they are already seeing 10x more inference performance on reasoning models compared to H100,” Kress said in Nvidia’s second-quarter (Q2) earnings call on Wednesday.

“Compared to the previous Hopper generation, GB300 NVL72 AI factories promise a 10x improvement in token per watt energy efficiency, which translates to revenues as data centers are power-limited.”

CoreWeave stock traded over 6% higher on Thursday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory while message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

CRWV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:10 a.m. ET on Aug.28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 91% increase in user message count over 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user highlighted Nvidia’s massive investment in CoreWeave.

Another user said they are adding more CoreWeave stock to their holdings.

On Tuesday, the cloud provider announced that its GB300 NVL72 model demonstrated a 6.5x improvement in inference performance during testing of the complex DeepSeek R1 reasoning model.

The benchmark compared a traditional 16-GPU Nvidia H100 setup to just four GPUs from the newly launched GB300 NVL72. Despite using fewer GPUs, the updated system outperformed its predecessor in throughput and efficiency.

CoreWeave stock has gained over 156% since its listing in late March.

