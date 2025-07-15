The data center, initially set to run on 100 MW of power and scalable up to 300 MW, marks one of the first large-scale AI-dedicated installations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) announced plans on Tuesday to invest up to $6 billion in a next-generation data center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as part of a broader effort to strengthen the U.S. foothold in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

The data center, initially set to run on 100 megawatts (MW) of power and scalable up to 300 MW, marks one of the first large-scale AI-dedicated installations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Following the proposal, CoreWeave stock traded over 7% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

When fully functional, the Lancaster facility is projected to initially employ around 70 full-time staff, with plans to expand the workforce to approximately 175 in the future.

According to CoreWeave, every direct job at the center could generate over six more positions across the broader economy, thereby boosting the area’s economic growth.

This facility will be custom-designed for high-performance AI workloads, and CoreWeave is partnering with Chirisa Technology Parks and Machine Investment Group to co-develop the site.

A formal announcement is set to be made during a CEO roundtable featuring President Donald Trump at Sen. Dave McCormick’s inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

This new investment expands CoreWeave’s presence nationwide, joining its portfolio of 33 AI-focused data centers, 28 of which are currently operational in the U.S.

On July 7, the company acquired data center infrastructure firm Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $9 billion, doubling down on its AI ambitions.

CoreWeave, backed by Nvidia (NVDA), went public on March 28 at an initial public offering (IPO) price of $40 per share, and the stock has since gained over 200%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CoreWeave remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

CRWV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:15 a.m. ET on July 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

