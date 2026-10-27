CoreWeave has brought most of its planned 22.5 megawatts of computing capacity online in Denmark, with a global AI network rollout targeted for completion by mid-2027.

The facility uses Nvidia Blackwell systems and high-speed networking technology to support demanding AI workloads.

This expands CoreWeave’s European infrastructure footprint to nine data centers across five geographies.

CoreWeave plans to extend its AI network into the Middle East and Asia Pacific, with new connectivity points rolling out from the fourth quarter of 2026.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) stock was in the spotlight on Tuesday after it expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure by bringing new computing capacity online in Denmark and extending plans for a global network connecting data centers across four continents.

The expansion includes the company's first deployment in Denmark and a planned high-capacity network connecting facilities across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

At the time of this writing, CRWV stock was trading 1% higher in the premarket session.

CoreWeave's European Footprint Expands

CoreWeave said it has brought the majority of its planned 22.5 megawatts of IT capacity online at North's DEN01 data center in Copenhagen.

The facility uses Nvidia (NVDA) Blackwell systems and high-speed networking technology to support demanding AI workloads, expanding CoreWeave's European footprint to nine data centers across five geographies.

The Copenhagen facility also has an agreement to supply surplus heat to a local district heating network, supporting the reuse of energy generated by its computing operations.

CoreWeave Chief Operating Officer Sachin Jain said customers increasingly need reliable computing capacity and infrastructure that allows them to “move data and workloads wherever their business requires.”

Global AI Network Targets Mid-2027 Completion

CoreWeave is also building what it describes as the ‘first global AI backbone network’ purpose-built for AI workloads at petabit scale, designed to support the transfer of large datasets between regions.

The network expansion includes new connection points in the United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Korea and Japan. Deployment is scheduled to begin later in the fourth quarter, with a complete network loop targeted for mid-2027.

The infrastructure will combine high-speed connections, encryption and redundant network paths to support secure and reliable data transfers.

As of June 30, CoreWeave operated 51 data centers worldwide with more than 1.5 gigawatts of active power. Its contracted power capacity reached approximately 4.2 gigawatts as of August 11.

Expansion Follows Sharp Sell-off in CRWV Stock

The announcement follows a sharp sell-off in CRWV shares as investors reassessed the borrowing costs associated with expanding AI infrastructure. CRWV stock has fallen nearly 70% below its all-time high, hit in June 2025.

CoreWeave Stock's Plunge From June 2025 Peak | Source: FiscalAI

UBS said Friday that CoreWeave's 37% October decline reflected weakening investor confidence in AI infrastructure providers and a shift toward more defensive investments, according to The Fly. The firm lowered its price target to $105 from $120 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Morgan Stanley also lowered its target to $70 from $99 last week, maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. The firm called CoreWeave the “speed and scale leader” among specialized AI cloud providers.

However, the analyst warned that growing financing uncertainty reduced visibility into its ability to deploy contracted capacity and eventually reach eight gigawatts of active capacity.

What Retail Thinks About CRWV Stock

Retail investors’ sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’ on Stocktwits amid high message volume.

CRWV stock retail sentiment on October 27, as of 06:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, CRWV stock has fallen over 30%. By comparison, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which holds the stock, has risen over 4% over this period.

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