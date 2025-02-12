Consumer Prices Up 0.5% In January, Higher-Than-Estimated Figures Spook Stocks, Bonds: Retail Even Considers ‘Rate Hike’ As Solution

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.4% in January and increased 3.3% annually, versus estimates for 0.3% and 3.1%. Traders had earlier anticipated a 25 basis point cut in July 2025, but those expectations have now shifted to October 2025.

Consumer Prices Up 0.5% In January, Higher-Than-Estimated Figures Spook Stocks, Bonds: Retail Even Considers ‘Rate Hike’ As Solution
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis in January while the annual inflation rate rose 3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This compares with a Dow Jones estimate of 0.3% and 2.9%, respectively, according to a CNBC report.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.4% in January and increased 3.3% annually, versus estimates for 0.3% and 3.1%.

With inflation coming in higher than expected, the Federal Reserve now has solid reasons not to worry about rate cuts in the near term, dampening market optimism. Traders had earlier anticipated a 25 basis point cut in July 2025, but those expectations have now shifted to October 2025.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) fell nearly 1% in Wednesday’s pre-market as figures came in higher than Wall Street estimates.

Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year yield rising 10 basis points to 4.643%, while the two-year yield rose nine basis points to 4.386%, according to CNBC. The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) traded nearly 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

The index for shelter rose 0.4% in January, accounting for nearly 30% of the monthly all items increase. The energy index rose 1.1% over the month.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated before the Senate Banking Committee that the central bank does not need to be in a hurry to cut interest rates and noted that while inflation has come down significantly, it is still above the 2% target.

“With our policy stance now significantly less restrictive than it had been and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance. We know that reducing policy restraint too fast or too much could hinder progress on inflation,” Powell said in his prepared remarks. “At the same time, reducing policy restraint too slowly or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPY and QQQ trended in the ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ territories.

SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:04 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:04 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user said President Donald Trump will have to rethink his tariff policy if inflation has to come down.

QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:04 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:04 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A few users even believe a rate hike would be the potential solution to the sticky inflation.

Investors will keenly await further commentary from the Trump administration on tariff hikes and any potential remarks on the government’s stance on price rises.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Teradata Stock Slides Premarket To Head Toward 6-Month Low After Mixed Q4 Results, CFO Exit: Retail Sentiment Sours

Teradata Stock Slides Premarket To Head Toward 6-Month Low After Mixed Q4 Results, CFO Exit: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges ddr

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon