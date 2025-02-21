Constellium Stock Edges Lower On Weak Outlook For 2025 After A Mixed Q4: Retail Sentiment Declines

Constellium CEO explained that 2024 was a “very challenging year” for the company, pointing to severe weather events like extreme cold and snow disruption operations at its Muscle Shoals facility in January and severe floods at its facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland.

Constellium Stock Edges Lower On Weak Outlook For 2025 After A Mixed Q4: Retail Sentiment Declines
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Constellium SE (CSTM) edged lower in after-hours trading as the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results.

Wall Street analysts expected earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 in Q4, but the company reported a net loss of $0.34 per share. In the same period last year, the company reported an EPS of $0.02 per share.

Constellium posted revenue of $1.72 billion in Q4. While it was down 1% year over year, it beat the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion.

For fiscal year 2024, Constellium reported revenue of $7.3 billion and a net income of $60 million, down from $7.8 billion and $157 million recorded in 2023.

"2024 was a very challenging year for Constellium on many fronts," said CEO Jean-Marc Germain, pointing to severe weather events like extreme cold and snow disruption operations at its Muscle Shoals facility in January, to severe floods at its facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland.

Constellium’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $623 million. The company remained cautious about its prospects in 2025, guiding for an EBITDA between $600 million and $630 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Constellium stock declined, entering the ‘bullish’ (57/100) territory from ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) a day ago.

Message volumes were at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

CSTM retail sentiment.jpg CSTM sentiment and message volume February 21, 2025, as of 2 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from FinChat shows the average price target for the CSTM stock is $18.09, implying an upside of nearly 75% from current levels. Data shows there are two recommendations each with ‘Buy’, ‘Outperform’, and ‘Hold’  ratings.

Constellium’s stock has been on a downtrend recently, declining by over 36% in the past six months. Its performance over the past year has been worse, with a fall of nearly 47%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice? iwh

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Video Icon
Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Video Icon