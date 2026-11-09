CFO Shane Smith said strong quarterly results prompted a second increase to the 2026 earnings guidance midpoint, highlighting nuclear uprates, the Rhode Island acquisition and share repurchases as key capital allocation priorities.

Constellation Energy reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, beating the $3.89 analyst estimate, while revenue rose 45.4% year-over-year to $9.55 billion, above the $9.35 billion estimate.

The company raised the midpoint of its full-year 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance for the second time this year, to $12.50 to $12.80 per share from $11.50 to $12.50.

In October, the company secured a conditional DOE loan commitment that could guarantee up to $5 billion in Federal Financing Bank borrowing to fund nuclear uprates across multiple facilities, subject to a final loan agreement. The proposed loan would have a 30-year term.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares rose on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its full-year 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance for the second time this year.

"Our approach proves we can power the growing digital economy while strengthening our electric grid – all with private investment," said Joe Dominguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Constellation.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted operating earnings of $5.06 per share, compared with $3.04 in the year-ago quarter, beating analyst estimates of $3.89, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal AI. Meanwhile, revenue increased 45.4% year-over-year to $9.55 billion from $6.57 billion, also exceeding the analyst estimate of $9.35 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.835 billion, or $5.19 per share, compared with $930 million, or $2.97 per share, in the same quarter last year.

CEG shares traded 3.1% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Constellation Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook

The company raised the midpoint and narrowed its full-year 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance to $12.50 to $12.80 per share, compared with its previous range of $11.50 to $12.50 per share.

"This strong performance allowed us to raise the midpoint of our adjusted operating earnings guidance range for the second time this year," said Shane Smith, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Constellation. He also highlighted nuclear uprates, the Rhode Island State Energy Center acquisition, and share repurchases as part of its capital allocation strategy.

The company said third-quarter adjusted operating earnings primarily reflected favorable market and portfolio conditions and the addition of Calpine, partially offset by unfavorable interest and its nuclear production tax credit portfolio.

Constellation To Acquire Rhode Island State Energy Center

In September, the company entered into an agreement to acquire all equity interests in RISEC Holdings LLC, the owner of the Rhode Island State Energy Center, from Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. for $715 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

The natural gas-fired combined-cycle facility has a generating capacity of 609 MW and sells electricity and capacity into the competitive ISO New England wholesale power market. It is expected to become part of Constellation's merchant generation portfolio. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Q3 Highlights And Recent Developments

During the quarter, Constellation announced a 20-year, 690 MW power purchase agreement with Amazon (AMZN), alongside a related retail supply agreement supporting Amazon's operations in PJM. The agreement is expected to enable more than $3 billion in investment at the Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center, including a 190 MW capacity expansion expected to come online between 2030 and 2032.

In October, the company announced a 20-year power purchase agreement with Google, expected to support more than $4.3 billion in investment across 11 nuclear units in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The investment is expected to add about 890 MW of incremental generation capacity to the PJM grid, with the first uprate expected in 2028. Constellation also entered into a separate 15-year financial energy load-following agreement with Google for 2,700 MW in PJM.

The company also signed its first 20-year Peak+ agreement, covering 270 MW of unit-contingent energy, capacity and attributes from its existing nuclear fleet, with the agreement set to begin in 2028.

Separately, Constellation signed a conditional loan commitment with the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Dominance Financing. Subject to executing a loan agreement, the DOE would guarantee up to $5 billion for an unsecured loan from the Federal Financing Bank to support nuclear uprates at various facilities. The proposed loan would have a 30-year term.

How Retail Views CEG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours. CEG was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

CEG shares have dropped over 30% year-to-date.

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