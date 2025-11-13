According to the Wall Street Journal’s report, the new channel will serve as an extension of NBCU’s existing sports ecosystem.

The new sports cable channel, NBCSN, is set to debut on November 17.

Google’s YouTube TV has already signed on to carry NBCSN.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) owned media house NBCUniversal is reportedly doubling down on its sports strategy with the launch of a new cable network, NBCSN, set to debut on November 17.

The new channel revives the NBCSN name that NBCU previously retired in 2021 after scaling back its sports slate.

Google’s YouTube TV, one of the largest live-TV providers in the U.S. with an estimated 10 million customers, has already signed on to carry NBCSN, cited the report.

According to the report, NBCSN will feature marquee sports programming, including National Basketball Association matchups, Big Ten football, Premier League soccer, and major golf tournaments. The network aims to reach a broad audience by airing many of the same events that attract Peacock’s streaming subscribers.

The decision to reenter the linear TV space comes even as many media firms are trimming traditional cable offerings due to cord-cutting and declining ad revenue.

Comcast’s stock inched 0.4% lower in Thursday’s premarket.

