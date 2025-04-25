CEO Brian L. Roberts highlighted that the company generated $5.4 billion of free cash flow and returned $3.2 billion to shareholders during the quarter.

Shares of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) declined over 4% in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company reported a decline in its first-quarter revenue and net income, as well as registered a drop in domestic broadband customers.

Comcast said that its total domestic broadband customer net losses stood at 199,000, while total domestic wireless line net additions were 323,000. At the same time, total domestic video customer net losses were 427,000.

For the first quarter, revenue declined marginally year-on-year (YoY) to $29.89 billion but surpassed a Wall Street estimate of $29.76 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.09, topping an analyst estimate of $0.99. Net income declined 13% YoY to $3.38 billion.

Comcast’s Connectivity & Platforms revenue declined 0.7% YoY to $20.14 billion.

The media segment saw a 1.1% increase in total revenue to $6.44 billion, driven by higher International Networks revenue but partially offset by lower domestic advertising revenue.

Domestic Advertising revenue declined 6.8% YoY to $1.89 billion due to lower revenue at the company’s networks, but was partially offset by an increase in revenue at Peacock.

Meanwhile, Domestic Distribution revenue increased 0.6% YoY to $2.92 billion during the quarter, primarily reflecting higher revenue at Peacock. International Networks saw a 14% rise in revenue to $1.16 billion, driven by an increase in revenue associated with the distribution of sports networks.

Comcast’s Studio revenues increased 3% to $2.83 billion during the quarter, led by higher content licensing and other revenue, partially offset by lower theatrical revenue.

Theme Parks revenue decreased 5.2%, primarily due to lower revenue at its domestic theme parks, driven by lower guest attendance, including the impact of the Hollywood wildfires.

Comcast’s shares have tumbled over 7% in 2025 and over 14% in the past 12 months.

