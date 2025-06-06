Investor interest is heating up in Steelcast, Gokul Agro, and Policybazaar, as technical breakouts and institutional buying signal bullish momentum.

SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar highlights the strengths behind these emerging themes.

Steelcast

Steelcast shares have rallied 24% in the last month.

It has garnered attention from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in the last quarter.

According to Kumar, the company has achieved its highest revenue in the last ten quarters and its highest net profit in thirteen quarters.

Management expects 10-15% revenue growth over the next 2-3 years, driven by exports and demand for infrastructure.

Steelcast appears undervalued in terms of the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

On the technical front, Steelcast has recently broken out of a round bottom pattern and surpassed its all-time high.

Kumar considers the stock looking strong above 1160 with support at 1004 on a closing basis.

Steelcast Limited manufactures steel and alloy castings for industries including mining, cement, and railways.

Gokul Agro Resources

Gokul Agro shares have delivered an impressive return on investment (RoI) of over 100% in the past year. In the last month, they have surged 24%.

Kumar believes that the stock is undervalued based on its price-to-earnings ratio.

Gokul Agro has reported its highest sales in the last thirteen quarters, highlighting sustained growth. The management expects 20-25% revenue growth over the next 2-3 years, driven by capacity expansion and exports.

FIIs and DIIs have increased their stakes in the company during the most recent quarter.

From a technical standpoint, he adds that Gokul Agro has seen a resistance breakout and is currently exhibiting strength above the ₹281 level, with strong support at ₹249 on a closing basis.

Gokul Agro Resources produces and exports edible and non-edible oils, like soybean and castor oil, and feed meals.

Policybazaar (PB Fintech)

PB Fintech shares have risen 19% in the last month.

Policybazaar, operated by PB Fintech, has broken out of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, a bullish technical signal. It is currently trading above ₹1,850, with a key support level at ₹1,724 on a closing basis.

According to Kumar, institutional interest remains strong, with DIIs consistently increasing their holdings over the last four quarters.

The company has posted its highest sales and net profit in the last 13 quarters, significantly improving margins.

Management expects strong growth by expanding insurance and lending services. Due to digital demand, the online insurance sector is growing fast.

Policybazaar is India’s largest online platform for insurance and lending products. Through its flagship brands, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar platform, Policybazaar provides convenient access to insurance, credit, and other financial products.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<